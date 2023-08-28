ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Insider Sells $1,575,000.00 in Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) insider Fuping Chen sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ACM Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $15.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.60 million, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.15. ACM Research, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $18.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $144.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.32 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 14.48%. Equities research analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on ACM Research from $11.30 to $12.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ACM Research from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $23.40 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACM Research

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ACM Research by 166.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 210.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 205.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in ACM Research in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Further Reading

