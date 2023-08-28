Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lessened its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,193 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,368 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,055,230,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.19.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $102.89 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $132.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,781,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,613,481.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $1,781,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,613,481.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 301,174 shares of company stock valued at $36,147,103 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

