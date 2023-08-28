Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 54.0% from the July 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 63.0 days.

Aena S.M.E. Price Performance

Shares of Aena S.M.E. stock opened at $151.43 on Monday. Aena S.M.E. has a fifty-two week low of $98.42 and a fifty-two week high of $171.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.69.

Aena S.M.E. Company Profile

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. It operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

