Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 54.0% from the July 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 63.0 days.
Aena S.M.E. Price Performance
Shares of Aena S.M.E. stock opened at $151.43 on Monday. Aena S.M.E. has a fifty-two week low of $98.42 and a fifty-two week high of $171.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.69.
Aena S.M.E. Company Profile
