Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.69.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $1.40 to $1.44 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.
Institutional Trading of Aeva Technologies
Aeva Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSE:AEVA opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.27. Aeva Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $3.12.
Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.69 million. Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 4,352.91% and a negative return on equity of 47.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aeva Technologies will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Aeva Technologies Company Profile
Aeva Technologies, Inc designs 4D LiDAR-on-chips in the United States, Thailand, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave sensing technology. It offers 4D LiDAR sensing system with embedded software for automotive, industrial, and security applications; and a silicon photonics engine and software algorithms for industrial automation and consumer device applications.
