ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 51.1% from the July 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. ING Group raised shares of ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Shares of ageas SA/NV stock opened at $39.71 on Monday. ageas SA/NV has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.84.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company operates in five segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. It primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

