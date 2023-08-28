AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRIW) Short Interest Up 200.0% in August

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of AgriFORCE Growing Systems

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AgriFORCE Growing Systems stock. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRIW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 730,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGRIW opened at $0.02 on Monday. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.07.

About AgriFORCE Growing Systems

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. The company operates in two divisions, AgriFORCE Solutions and AgriFORCE Brands. It also offers management advisory services and holds intellectual property, as well as engages in the real estate holding and development activities.

Featured Stories

