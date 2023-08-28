Ald SA (OTCMKTS:ALLDF) Short Interest Up 66.6% in August

Ald SA (OTCMKTS:ALLDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,800 shares, a growth of 66.6% from the July 31st total of 132,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

ALD Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ALLDF opened at $14.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.84. ALD has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $14.84.

About ALD

ALD SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides service leasing and vehicle fleet management services. Its products and services include full service leasing, fleet management, outsourcing solutions, and sale and lease back; fleet consultancy; tools and services for fleet managers and drivers; and maintenance, assistance, availability of a vehicle, and tire management services.

