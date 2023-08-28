Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 955,100 shares, a growth of 51.6% from the July 31st total of 629,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ALFVF opened at $36.46 on Monday. Alfa Laval Corporate has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $37.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.98.

Alfa Laval Corporate Company Profile

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

