Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Short Interest Update

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 177.5% from the July 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Alpha Services and Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALBKY opened at $0.42 on Monday. Alpha Services and has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.34.

Get Alpha Services and alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Alpha Services and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

About Alpha Services and

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Services and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Services and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.