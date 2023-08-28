Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Short Interest Up 167.3% in August

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 167.3% from the July 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
AEI stock opened at $1.31 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.62. Alset has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.18.
In other news, CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,503,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,431,299.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 54.18% of the company’s stock.
Alset Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.
