Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Short Interest Up 167.3% in August

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 167.3% from the July 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Alset Stock Down 2.9 %

AEI stock opened at $1.31 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.62. Alset has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.18.

Insider Transactions at Alset

In other news, CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,503,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,431,299.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alset

Alset Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alset by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 32,187 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alset by 261.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 108,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alset by 34.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,984,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 505,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Alset by 155.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,121,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 1,291,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.88% of the company’s stock.

Alset Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

