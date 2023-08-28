Ambarella (AMBA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 29.24% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Ambarella’s revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ambarella to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $70.08 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.36. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $49.02 and a 52-week high of $99.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.08 and a beta of 1.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMBA shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Ambarella from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ambarella from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ambarella from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambarella presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.90.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ambarella

Insider Buying and Selling at Ambarella

In related news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total transaction of $689,971.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ambarella news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total value of $689,971.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $260,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,647.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,873 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,204 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambarella

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Ambarella in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ambarella by 30.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

(Get Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.