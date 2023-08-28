Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Director Sells $282,000.00 in Stock

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) Director Arun Nayar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $282,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,676.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $9.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $12.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.44.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 69.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.60 to $10.80 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Institutional Trading of Amcor

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Amcor by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Amcor in the first quarter worth $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Amcor in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Amcor by 93.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Amcor in the second quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

