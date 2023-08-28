American Century Companies Inc. Buys 23,740 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 858,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,740 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $45,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 440.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of IRM stock opened at $61.17 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.30 and a 200-day moving average of $55.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $43.33 and a 12-month high of $62.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.93.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 190.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $112,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,487,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Barry Hytinen sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $1,040,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,509,477.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $112,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,208 shares of company stock valued at $7,670,320 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

