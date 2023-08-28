American Century Companies Inc. Buys 44,560 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,560 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Prudential Financial worth $45,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $18,699,240,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRU opened at $93.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.45.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

