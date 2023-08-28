American Century Companies Inc. Has $45.69 Million Position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 5,504.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,262,416 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,115,001 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.57% of CEMEX worth $45,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in CEMEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in CEMEX by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in CEMEX in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in CEMEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 29.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CEMEX alerts:

CEMEX Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CX opened at $8.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.89. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $8.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 5.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CEMEX in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.80 to $7.20 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.87.

Get Our Latest Report on CEMEX

About CEMEX

(Free Report)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.