American Century Companies Inc. Has $49.46 Million Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 679,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,281 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of CBRE Group worth $49,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 7,628.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 78.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $82.58 on Monday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.31 and a 12-month high of $89.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.03 and a 200-day moving average of $79.01.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBRE. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.14.

In related news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $498,714.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,317,863.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $274,720,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,837,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,690,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $498,714.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,317,863.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,414,472 shares of company stock valued at $275,878,073 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

