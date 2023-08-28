American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 137,394 Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Free Report) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 502,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,394 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.00% of Denbury worth $43,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denbury by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Denbury by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Denbury by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 11,233 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Denbury by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 99,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Denbury during the 1st quarter worth $526,000.

Denbury Price Performance

Denbury stock opened at $89.25 on Monday. Denbury Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.13 and a 52 week high of $104.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 2.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.17). Denbury had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 32.34%. The firm had revenue of $328.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Denbury’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Denbury Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Capital One Financial lowered Denbury from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Denbury in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Johnson Rice downgraded Denbury from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Denbury from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc operates as an independent energy company in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

