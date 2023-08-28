American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 137,394 Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,394 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.00% of Denbury worth $43,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,954,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Denbury by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter valued at about $970,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Denbury by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,442,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000.

Get Denbury alerts:

Denbury Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DEN opened at $89.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.62. Denbury Inc. has a one year low of $73.13 and a one year high of $104.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.17). Denbury had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 32.34%. The company had revenue of $328.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Denbury Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

DEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial cut shares of Denbury from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Denbury from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Denbury from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DEN

About Denbury

(Free Report)

Denbury Inc operates as an independent energy company in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.