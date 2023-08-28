American Century Companies Inc. Sells 48,047 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,096,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 48,047 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.94% of Commercial Metals worth $53,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMC. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 920.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $54.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.38 and its 200-day moving average is $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.68. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $35.22 and a 52 week high of $58.09.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 26.49%. Commercial Metals’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 50,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $2,532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 433,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,971,210.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 50,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $2,532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 433,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,971,210.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 5,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $274,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,850,311.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,247 shares of company stock valued at $9,332,716 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

