American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Short Interest Up 54.5% in August

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the July 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on AHOTF shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Get American Hotel Income Properties REIT alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AHOTF

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Price Performance

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Announces Dividend

American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock opened at $1.65 on Monday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s payout ratio is currently 1,245.06%.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.V), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.