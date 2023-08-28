American Woodmark (AMWD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its 07/31/2023 earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 29th. Analysts expect American Woodmark to post earnings of $2.19 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.86. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $481.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect American Woodmark to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of American Woodmark stock opened at $71.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.80. American Woodmark has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $78.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMWD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on American Woodmark from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet raised American Woodmark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Sidoti cut American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Woodmark in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,444,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,240,000 after purchasing an additional 103,815 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,962,000 after purchasing an additional 100,455 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 230.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 96,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 67,077 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 92,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 41,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The company was founded by William F. Brandt, Jr., Richard Al Graber, Jeffrey S. Holcomb and Donald P. Mathias in 1980 and is headquartered in Winchester, VA.

