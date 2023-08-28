Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for PHX Energy Services (PHX)

PHX Energy Services (TSE: PHX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/9/2023 – PHX Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$9.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2023 – PHX Energy Services was upgraded by analysts at ATB Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$11.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$10.00.

8/9/2023 – PHX Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.50 to C$10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/8/2023 – PHX Energy Services was upgraded by analysts at Atb Cap Markets from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

7/14/2023 – PHX Energy Services had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$9.00.

Shares of PHX opened at C$7.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$387.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.85. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a 1 year low of C$5.58 and a 1 year high of C$8.93.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$155.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$142.50 million. PHX Energy Services had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 43.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Atlas motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

