Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE: RHP):

8/17/2023 – Ryman Hospitality Properties is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/7/2023 – Ryman Hospitality Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $93.00 to $88.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/7/2023 – Ryman Hospitality Properties was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/7/2023 – Ryman Hospitality Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $128.00 to $129.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/12/2023 – Ryman Hospitality Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $96.00 to $107.00.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $82.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.01. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.63 and a 12 month high of $98.60.

In other news, Director William E. Haslam acquired 11,507 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.90 per share, for a total transaction of $999,958.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,958.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 64,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 38,038 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 83,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 8,444 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

