Analysts Set AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Price Target at $88.23

Shares of AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIBRF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered AIB Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. UBS Group upgraded AIB Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of AIBRF stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. AIB Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.18.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers in the Republic of Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail Banking, AIB Capital Markets, and AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

