Analysts Set EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Price Target at $147.04

Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $147.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on EOG Resources

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,594. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ossiam increased its stake in EOG Resources by 1,206.7% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $28,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.1 %

EOG stock opened at $127.08 on Friday. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.85.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

About EOG Resources

(Get Free Report

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.