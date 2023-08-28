Analysts Set Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Target Price at GBX 2,225

Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,225 ($28.39).

A number of analysts have issued reports on JMAT shares. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($30.62) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.07) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 2,300 ($29.34) to GBX 2,500 ($31.90) in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.07) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Liam Condon purchased 22 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,695 ($21.63) per share, with a total value of £372.90 ($475.76). In other news, insider Stephen Oxley acquired 24 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,641 ($20.94) per share, with a total value of £393.84 ($502.48). Also, insider Liam Condon acquired 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,695 ($21.63) per share, with a total value of £372.90 ($475.76). Insiders acquired 67 shares of company stock valued at $115,503 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JMAT opened at GBX 1,543 ($19.69) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.29. The firm has a market cap of £2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,071.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,724.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,886.36. Johnson Matthey has a 12-month low of GBX 1,539 ($19.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,384 ($30.42).

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

