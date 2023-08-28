Analysts Set SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) PT at $164.00

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $164.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

NYSE SITE opened at $157.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12-month low of $97.36 and a 12-month high of $176.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.84 and its 200-day moving average is $150.87.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.02. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $464,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $464,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 1,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.47, for a total value of $169,075.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,273.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,928 shares of company stock valued at $3,226,035. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,831,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $798,210,000 after purchasing an additional 232,491 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,998,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,373,000 after purchasing an additional 29,355 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,828,000 after purchasing an additional 503,490 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,174,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,758,000 after purchasing an additional 50,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,080,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,877,000 after acquiring an additional 33,601 shares in the last quarter.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

