Analysts Set SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) PT at $9.16

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.16.

SOFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded SoFi Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.50 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded SoFi Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average of $7.14. SoFi Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.16 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $488.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.94 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 10.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 100,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $929,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 335,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,929.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Aaron Webster sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $1,938,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 678,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,572,349.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $929,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 335,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,929.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 390,458 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,175. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 41.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,266,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,973,000 after purchasing an additional 22,288 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 54,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

