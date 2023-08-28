Analysts Set Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Target Price at GBX 121.33

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 121.33 ($1.55).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 111 ($1.42) to GBX 122 ($1.56) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 154 ($1.96) to GBX 141 ($1.80) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 130 ($1.66) to GBX 94 ($1.20) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 4th.

Shares of LON TW opened at GBX 109.30 ($1.39) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 683.13, a PEG ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 110.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 116.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.79 ($0.06) per share. This is an increase from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.78. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Taylor Wimpey’s payout ratio is currently 6,250.00%.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

