Analysts Set THG Plc (LON:THG) Price Target at GBX 117.75

Shares of THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 117.75 ($1.50).

THG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on THG from GBX 85 ($1.08) to GBX 95 ($1.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut THG to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 98 ($1.25) to GBX 69 ($0.88) in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on THG in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 87 ($1.11) target price for the company.

Shares of LON:THG opened at GBX 87.82 ($1.12) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.85, a P/E/G ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.51. THG has a 1 year low of GBX 31.15 ($0.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 118.10 ($1.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.86, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 92.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 76.61.

In other news, insider Susan Jane Farr purchased 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £20,140 ($25,695.33). 35.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a direct-to-consumer sports nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan alternatives, health snacks, vitamins and athleisure; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers digital experience and retail for FMCG, beauty, and retail brands.

