Analyzing Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO) & iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO) and iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Miromatrix Medical has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iTeos Therapeutics has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Miromatrix Medical and iTeos Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Miromatrix Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 iTeos Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Miromatrix Medical presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 138.10%. iTeos Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $36.33, suggesting a potential upside of 181.65%. Given iTeos Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe iTeos Therapeutics is more favorable than Miromatrix Medical.

This table compares Miromatrix Medical and iTeos Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Miromatrix Medical $950,000.00 36.22 -$29.96 million ($1.27) -0.99 iTeos Therapeutics $267.63 million 1.72 $96.65 million ($0.80) -16.12

iTeos Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Miromatrix Medical. iTeos Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Miromatrix Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Miromatrix Medical and iTeos Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Miromatrix Medical -2,980.60% -105.67% -82.81% iTeos Therapeutics 9.02% -4.42% -3.83%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.4% of Miromatrix Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Miromatrix Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of iTeos Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

iTeos Therapeutics beats Miromatrix Medical on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Miromatrix Medical

Miromatrix Medical Inc., a life sciences company, develops a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable organs. The company's proprietary technology is a platform that uses a two-step method of decellularization and recellularization designed to remove the porcine cells from the organs obtained from pigs and replace them with unmodified human cells. It has collaborations with Baxter, CareDx, The Mayo Clinic, Mount Sinai Hospital, and The Texas Heart Institute. The company was formerly known as TayTech, Inc. Miromatrix Medical Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity. Iteos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

