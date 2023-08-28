Analyzing NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) and Micromobility.com (NASDAQ:MCOM)

Micromobility.com (NASDAQ:MCOM – Get Free Report) and NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.1% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Micromobility.com shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.5% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Micromobility.com and NextPlay Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micromobility.com $15.28 million 0.68 -$82.07 million N/A N/A NextPlay Technologies $8.20 million 0.86 -$37.97 million ($7.55) -0.16

Profitability

NextPlay Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Micromobility.com.

This table compares Micromobility.com and NextPlay Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micromobility.com -632.84% N/A -287.25% NextPlay Technologies -1,295.88% -60.88% -33.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Micromobility.com and NextPlay Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micromobility.com 0 0 0 0 N/A NextPlay Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Micromobility.com has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextPlay Technologies has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NextPlay Technologies beats Micromobility.com on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Micromobility.com

Micromobility.com Inc., an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. The company operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. It offers e-scooters, e- bicycles, and e-mopeds. The company provides a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application. It is also involved in the acquisition, commercialization, and distribution of contents, such as live sport events; and provision of Helbiz Kitchen, a delivery-only ghost kitchen restaurant that specializes in preparing meals. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About NextPlay Technologies

NextPlay Technologies, Inc., a technology solutions company, provides games, in-game advertising, digital asset products and services, connected TV, and travel booking services to consumers and corporations in the United States, Puerto Rico, Europe, and Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Media, FinTech, and Travel. The Media segment provides HotPlay games studio, a game development studio that develops a range of casual games; HotPlay redemption mobile application, a digital wallet that is used to collect the HotPlay IGA rewards; HotPlay In game advertising and rewards platform, that enable advertisements and rewards to be inserted in game; goPlay platform, a gamification platform for users to compete against each other through tournaments and challenges, as well as a reward platform that rewards users for their continued loyalty and continuous game; and Zappware, a TV as a Service platform, which includes media source ingest, encoding and transcoding, packaging, protection, delivery, playback, and analytics that provide telco operators for their digital media processing, as well as a client side set top box and smart TV middleware platform, associated application framework and corresponding, and supporting content management system. The FinTech segment engages in the development of NextFinTech Platform, an integrated digital financial platform, which offers mobile banking, investments into alternative assets, and insurance to businesses and individuals. The Travel segment offers booking solutions for business and leisure; and travel technology solutions comprising alternative lodging rental properties under NextTrip ConNextions brand. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Sunrise, Florida.

