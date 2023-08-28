Analyzing United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) and Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF)

Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Free Report) and United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Deep Yellow and United Fire Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deep Yellow N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A United Fire Group $980.29 million 0.53 $15.03 million ($2.32) -8.81

United Fire Group has higher revenue and earnings than Deep Yellow.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deep Yellow 0 0 0 0 N/A United Fire Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Deep Yellow and United Fire Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

United Fire Group has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.05%. Given United Fire Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe United Fire Group is more favorable than Deep Yellow.

Volatility & Risk

Deep Yellow has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Fire Group has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Deep Yellow and United Fire Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deep Yellow N/A N/A N/A United Fire Group -5.58% -8.70% -2.15%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.1% of United Fire Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of United Fire Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Deep Yellow

Deep Yellow Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Reptile project, which covers an area of 896 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in the Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in the Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 190 km2. It is also involved in the iron ore exploration and property investment businesses. Deep Yellow Limited was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and fidelity and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners. The company sells its products through a network of independent agencies. United Fire Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

