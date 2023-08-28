Andrea Salvato Sells 50,000 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) EVP Andrea Salvato sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $946,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,661.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LBTYK stock opened at $18.80 on Monday. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $22.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.31.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 48.91%.

Several analysts have commented on LBTYK shares. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Liberty Global from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 21,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 447.9% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 171,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 140,188 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 7.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 311,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after buying an additional 20,277 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 114,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 30,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

