ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) SVP Sells $970,850.79 in Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) SVP Ori Gutwerg sold 15,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.39, for a total transaction of $970,850.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,486.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ANIP stock opened at $63.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.74. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $64.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.94 and a beta of 1.07.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.64. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,670,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 254.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 445,157 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,963,000 after purchasing an additional 319,601 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 648,041 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,740,000 after purchasing an additional 271,909 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,133,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,825,000 after purchasing an additional 191,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $4,466,000. Institutional investors own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANIP shares. TheStreet raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

