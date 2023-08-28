Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Ardmore Shipping Price Performance

Shares of ASC stock opened at $12.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.18. Ardmore Shipping has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $19.41. The company has a market capitalization of $539.95 million, a PE ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.57.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.89 million. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 37.98% and a return on equity of 39.47%. Analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardmore Shipping Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. Ardmore Shipping’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardmore Shipping

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 398,318 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,739,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after buying an additional 26,216 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

