Argo Blockchain (ARBK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its 06/30/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter.

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $11.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.81 million. On average, analysts expect Argo Blockchain to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ARBK opened at $1.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.53. Argo Blockchain has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $5.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.47.

Several research firms recently commented on ARBK. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright upgraded Argo Blockchain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Argo Blockchain by 632.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $657,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Argo Blockchain by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,175 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Argo Blockchain by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 40,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 13,467 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

