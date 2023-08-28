Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Receives $13.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.86.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

NYSE:ARIS opened at $10.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 1.67. Aris Water Solutions has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $18.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.33.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $96.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.14 million. Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 2.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aris Water Solutions will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. Aris Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 105.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARIS. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,562,000 after acquiring an additional 920,918 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,012,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,770,000 after buying an additional 754,175 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,614,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,092,000 after buying an additional 686,500 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,885,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,307,000 after buying an additional 635,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 832.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 654,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after buying an additional 584,203 shares during the last quarter. 45.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. Its produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. The company's water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

