Ark Restaurants Corp. (ARKR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on September 12th

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.188 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Ark Restaurants has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 27.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Ark Restaurants Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:ARKR opened at $16.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average of $18.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Ark Restaurants has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $21.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARKR shares. TheStreet upgraded Ark Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARKR. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ark Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $188,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ark Restaurants by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 1,694.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 39,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

