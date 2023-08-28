ATB Capital Trims Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Target Price to C$13.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target trimmed by ATB Capital from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.75 to C$15.25 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.30.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

TSE:CPG opened at C$10.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.38. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of C$7.57 and a 12-month high of C$11.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.90.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.01). Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of C$975.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$969.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.7630332 earnings per share for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

About Crescent Point Energy

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.