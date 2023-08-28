ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 452,200 shares, a growth of 109.3% from the July 31st total of 216,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 59.5 days.

ACLLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TD Securities decreased their target price on ATCO from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

OTCMKTS:ACLLF opened at $27.69 on Monday. ATCO has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $38.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.71.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.

