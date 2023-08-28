Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Atrion from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Get Atrion alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Atrion

Atrion Stock Down 1.9 %

ATRI stock opened at $455.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.38 million, a P/E ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Atrion has a 12 month low of $455.90 and a 12 month high of $705.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $543.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $584.49.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.84 million during the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 11.27%.

Atrion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.15. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Atrion by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Atrion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Atrion by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Atrion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Atrion by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

About Atrion

(Get Free Report)

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.