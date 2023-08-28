Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (AI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Trading Up 0.7 %

TSE:AI opened at C$11.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$490.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$11.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.61. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of C$10.15 and a 1 year high of C$12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.56, a quick ratio of 102.54 and a current ratio of 106.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AI shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Fundamental Research set a C$13.97 target price on Atrium Mortgage Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides residential and commercial mortgages services in Canada. The company offers various types of mortgage loans, such as land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, and commercial term and bridge financing services for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties.

