Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Receives C$12.62 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.62.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APR.UN shares. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Price Performance

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Shares of APR.UN stock opened at C$10.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.70. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 52 week low of C$10.87 and a 52 week high of C$14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.07. The stock has a market cap of C$435.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.90.

(Get Free Report

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.