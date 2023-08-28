Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.14.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVDL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

In related news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh bought 2,000 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.45 per share, with a total value of $28,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,325. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Geoffrey Michael Glass purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $187,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $28,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,325. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $348,500. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 289,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.21.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

