Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Position Lowered by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 379,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 25,849 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.17% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $11,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,373,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $8,731,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,081,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,490,000 after acquiring an additional 44,550 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $1,950,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 261,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after acquiring an additional 88,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

AXTA opened at $27.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.96 and a 200-day moving average of $30.45. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.66 and a 52-week high of $33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.24.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AXTA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 17,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total transaction of $501,395.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,949.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 17,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total transaction of $501,395.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,949.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Villavarayan purchased 33,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,175.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 68,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,010.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

