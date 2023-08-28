AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Receives $6.58 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.58.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXTI. StockNews.com started coverage on AXT in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of AXT in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded AXT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXTI. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AXT by 122.0% in the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 1,041,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after buying an additional 572,221 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXT during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,139,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,433,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 417,483 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,460,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in AXT by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 151,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXTI opened at $2.28 on Friday. AXT has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $9.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.50.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. On average, analysts forecast that AXT will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

