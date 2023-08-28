AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Receives $6.58 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.58.
Several research firms recently weighed in on AXTI. StockNews.com started coverage on AXT in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of AXT in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded AXT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, August 4th.
Shares of AXTI opened at $2.28 on Friday. AXT has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $9.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.50.
AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. On average, analysts forecast that AXT will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.
