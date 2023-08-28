Balentine LLC Cuts Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Balentine LLC decreased its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VICI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in VICI Properties by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $30.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.07. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.29 and a twelve month high of $35.07. The company has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 71.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VICI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

