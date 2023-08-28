Balentine LLC Has $511,000 Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Balentine LLC reduced its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,833 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Exelon by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 11,886 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Exelon by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Exelon by 2.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 110,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Exelon Price Performance

NASDAQ EXC opened at $40.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.97 and its 200-day moving average is $41.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.62. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $46.19.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Exelon had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.92%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

