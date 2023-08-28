Balentine LLC Has $590,000 Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Balentine LLC cut its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,127 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,088,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,881,000 after acquiring an additional 217,755 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $576,873,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,932,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,557,000 after acquiring an additional 934,591 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,966,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,596,000 after acquiring an additional 70,602 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XEL. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America downgraded Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $57.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.76 and a 200-day moving average of $65.49. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.68 and a 1 year high of $77.66. The company has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 66.03%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

